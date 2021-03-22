‘CM, NCP Looking Into It’: Congress on Maha Home Min Deshmukh Row

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday, 21 March, said that it would be unfair on the part of the Congress to comment on the corruption charges made against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the chief minister are looking into it.
Earlier during the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Singh’s allegations in the letter are serious, however, the letter wasn’t signed and the timing is questionable.
Singhvi asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is one and Sharad Pawar had spoken regarding the charges against Deshmukh. He added that Maharashtra’s Congress in-charge HK Patil will speak on the issue on Monday.
Singhvi also raised the issue of corruption charges against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and why there was silence on the matter.
On Saturday, 20 March, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in an unsigned letter, accused Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh of corruption.
Deshmukh, on the other hand, refuted the allegations and said that Singh was making false allegations to protect himself from further legal action, in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case.
After Singh’s letter levied corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had asserted that Uddhav Thackeray had lost the moral authority to rule the state.
Singhvi, however, raised the issue of corruption charges in the land denotification case against the Karnataka CM. He questioned the “hypocrisy” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, when even after three judgments from the high court, there has been no comment by Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, as there has been silence received by the media on the Yediyurappa case, they should wait for some more time to hear more on the corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh, Singhvi added.
While addressing the BJP’s accusations of hypocrisy, Singhvi said that the NCP chief will be giving more details later and that the Maharashtra chief minister was already looking into it. He fired back at the BJP by asking, “Which of these has happened with Mr Modi in regard to Mr Yediyurappa? Has he become a 'mauni baba' (silent saint) on this issue?”
Trading barbs, Singhvi alleged that it was Yediyurappa who had lost the moral authority to rule, as he had the nerves to go to the Supreme Court to get an interim order to save himself from arrest, despite three HC orders for trying him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The Congress spokesperson further demanded Yediyurappa’s immediate resignation.
(With inputs from PTI)
