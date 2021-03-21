‘Serious Allegations but Timing Should Be Probed’: Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar while addressing the media on Sunday, 21 March, claimed that Param Bir Singh’s letter has made serious allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, while adding that the said letter is not signed.
Pawar said that the final decision on the Maharashtra Home Minister lies with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, the timing of the allegation should be thoroughly probed.
He further mentioned that the decision of reinstating Sachin Vaze was taken by the Mumbai Police Commissioner and not the Home Minister.
Responding to Pawar’s claims, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Sharad Pawar is trying to defend his government. “Sachin Vaze was brought back on orders of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and Home Minister,’ Fadnavis added.
He further said that the matter cannot be investigated till Deshmukh stays on his post and hence, for the probe to begin, the Home Minister must resign.
Earlier on Saturday, 20 March, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in an unsigned letter accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.
In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed suspended API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants, and other establishments.
Deshmukh on the other hand refuted the allegations and said that Singh made false allegations to protect himself from further legal action, in connection with the Ambani-SUV case case.
Published: 21 Mar 2021,02:21 PM IST