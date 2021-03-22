Param Bir’s Letter a Bid to Cover Up Links With Vaze: Sena

Facing heat over the allegations of corruption against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh levelled by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, the Shiv Sena on Monday, 22 March, launched a scathing attack on Singh and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using him to destabilise the state government.

In an editorial published by the party in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena said that since the probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Mukesh Ambani bomb-scare case and former API Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in it would have been traced back to Singh, he levelled the allegations to shield himself.