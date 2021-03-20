Ambani Case: 4 Big Claims Made By the BJP Against the Sena So Far

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is facing the heat from the Opposition over the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, leading to the Mumbai Police having to see a change of guard with Param Bir Singh’s transfer.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Opposition has been upping the ante against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state over accused former police officer Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in planting the explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and his alleged links with the Shiv Sena.