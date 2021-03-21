Julio Ribeiro Says He Will Not Head Any Probe on Maha Row: Report

He said he would have quit the second he was made aware of a corruption allegation as big as this.

The allegations in this case by Mumbai Police officer Param Bir Singh are against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, of corruption. Ribeiro said that allegations like this never happened at his time. “When it does happen, what do you do? Do you accept it? Suppose you have come to know that your juniors have been called by the minister and told they have to collect money. I mean the first thing I would do as a police commissioner, would be to object. I would go and meet the home minister and say: Why are you doing this? This is not okay. If you are going to do this, I am not going to accept it. If you also do not want to accept that, then I quit. That is what an honest and straightforward officer would do,” he told NDTV.