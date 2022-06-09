'Nation Had To Bear Humiliation': Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP Over Nupur Sharma

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 8 June, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, stating that the "nation had to bear the humiliation" for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Thackeray claimed that the country had to endure embarrassment and was "brought to its knees and forced to apologise" by Arab countries due to the contentious remarks made by BJP leader.

"Due to a statement of a spokesperson of the BJP, the nation had to bear the humiliation. Here, in the state, BJP is making issues about loudspeakers & other things," Thackeray said while speaking during a public meeting by his party, Shiv Sena, at Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad, his first rally outside Mumbai since his spine surgery last year.