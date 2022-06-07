No Schools, No Electricity: A Kashmir Village That Gets 'Locked' Every Winter

The children of the village are deprived of educational facilities as Gagangir lacks schools.

Manjur Ahmed Chauhan, a student, said, "I have studied till class 8. In 2018, I dropped out of school because of the circumstances. No government bothers to pay attention to our village. There are no resources for us to study. Even today, our children are not able to attend school."

Access to medical facilities is also in deplorable state. "Four-five people clear the road for the patients, and then take them to hospital," said Hassan.

The primary source of the villagers' income is tourism. However, the poor infrastructure of the village becomes detrimental for tourism.