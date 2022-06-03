Mohan Bhagwat's Speech on Gyanvapi Mosque Had A Hidden Political Message

First, on the Gyanvapi issue.

The emphasis on not wanting a "movement" on the Gyanvapi issue and stressing that joining the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was against RSS' "nature" is significant. This doesn't quite mean a change of heart, rather a change of political circumstances.

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement started when the BJP had just two seats in the Lok Sabha. It wasn't even the largest Opposition. Presently, the party has a majority on its own in the lower house and rules several states. The stand presently indicates a great deal of assuredness that the state and other institutions, maybe even the judiciary, may not go against the Hindu sentiment.

Bhagwat's speech also was a clever balancing between showing the Sangh's support for a temple on the Gyanvapi site but also emphasising that it should be done through amicable dialogue or through courts.

But, there's a bigger picture here.

There seems to be a slight fissure emerging within the Hindutva ecosystem. It is emerging due to tactical reasons, not any ideological differences on Hindu supremacy. It seems that the RSS is prioritising political and social stability and carrying out the Hindutva agenda through institutions. On the other hand, the Hindutva political and social domination over the past eight years has spawned a variety of actors who want to use vigilante means and even lumpenism to humiliate minorities and push the Hindutva agenda.

The RSS' message to vigilantes seems to be - "if it can be done through legal means, why use illegal means?".