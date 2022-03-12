Parliament to Begin Normal Sittings; Budget Session on 14 March

The Houses have decided on a seating arrangement and announced that sessions will begin from 11am.
(File Photo: IANS)
As Covid-19 cases have dipped in the country, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is set to resume the sessions. The Budget session of the Parliament will resume on 14 March at 11am. The decision was taken in a meeting by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to speak about India's stand with respect to the Russia-Ukraine war and Operation Ganga, the rescue operation to evacuate Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine, in the second part of the Budget Session.
A detailed review on the vaccination of the staff has been done. The two houses will continue to follow the Covid protocols, as they did in earlier Parliament sessions including social distancing by using both chambers and visiting galleries as seating arrangements.
Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional business time over the earlier scheduled time, during the second part of session.
The House will sit from 11 am-6 pm during the scheduled 19 sittings while it sat from 10 am-3 pm during the first part, reported ANI. With this increase in sitting time of one hour per sitting, Rajya Sabha will get 64 hrs 30 minutes for transacting the Government’s legislative business. The House will have four days for Private Member’s Business and Question Hour will continue to be for one hour while the Zero Hour which was curtailed to half an hour during the first part will now be for full one hour per sitting.
The second part of the Budget session comes right after the results of the five state Assembly elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained control of four states: Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored a historic first victory in Punjab.
