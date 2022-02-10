Parliament: TRS Protests Modi’s Remark on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Bifurcation

Rajya Sabha proceedings of the Parliament resumed on Thursday, 10 February, at 10 am.

On Tuesday, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as well as other opposition parties staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid the Hijab row.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, had trained guns at the Congress and said: "India's democracy is not a favour done to the nation by the Congress, democracy and debate have always been a part of India."