BJP MLAs Suspended From Budget Session of Telangana Assembly

Three Telangana BJP MLAs were suspended by Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday, 7 March, for objecting to the presentation of the state Budget by Finance Minister Harish Rao. Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh, and Raghunandan Rao were suspended by the speaker minutes after the Budget session of the Telangana Assembly commenced. The suspension will be in force until the end of the session.

The BJP MLAs were protesting against the government’s decision to skip the customary Governor’s speech at the beginning of the Budget session.