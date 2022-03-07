BJP MLAs Suspended From Budget Session of Telangana Assembly

Speaker of the Telangana Assembly suspends three BJP MLAs for objecting to the presentation of the state Budget by the finance minister.
Three Telangana BJP MLAs were suspended by Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday, 7 March, for objecting to the presentation of the state Budget by Finance Minister Harish Rao. Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh, and Raghunandan Rao were suspended by the speaker minutes after the Budget session of the Telangana Assembly commenced. The suspension will be in force until the end of the session.
The BJP MLAs were protesting against the government’s decision to skip the customary Governor’s speech at the beginning of the Budget session.
Following the request, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced that the motion had been moved and the question was put forward for vote, following which the MLAs were suspended.
The three BJP MLAs also got into an argument with the police as they were sloganeering against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and said they were not being allowed to protest.
The MLAs also demanded that the ACP should be suspended immediately and sloganeered against the police as well.
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao presented the state Budget for 2022-2023 with a proposed total expenditure of Rs 2.56 lakh crore. The Budget for the new financial year is around Rs 26,000 crore higher than the Budget presented in the last financial year.
