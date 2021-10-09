Lakhimpur Probe: Navjot Sidhu Ends Fast After Ashish Misra Appears Before Cops

The Congress leader began his fast on Friday at the Lakhimpur residence of late journalist Raman Kashyap, who was among those killed in the 3 October violence.
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu ended his short-lived indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, 9 October, morning, after Ashish Misra appeared for questioning at the Lakhimpur Kheri Crime Branch office in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers this week.
The Congress leader began his fast on Friday at the Lakhimpur residence of late journalist Raman Kashyap, who was among those killed in the 3 October violence.
The Union minister's son appeared for interrogation a day after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur incident and questioned the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the case.
Ashish Misra has been named as a murder accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and deaths in the FIR, however, he has not been arrested even a week after the incident.
Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on Sunday. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Mishra's son.
“Nothing is greater than law and justice. But no action is being taken by the state government because the accused is the minister's son. Now the law is different for both, people in power and poor people. Police can do anything as they are highly efficient, but nothing is being done in this case,” Sidhu said.
Congress has called for the immediate dismissal of Union minister Ajay Misra and the arrest of his son, Ashish.
He had not appeared for the questioning on Friday citing poor health.
"We have full faith in law. My son is innocent. He will appear before police Saturday to record statement," Union Minister Ajay Misra, was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.
Advocates have questioned the Uttar Pradesh police on why he was summoned under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is normally used for witnesses.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS)
