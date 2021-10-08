Lakhimpur Unrest: 'Main Accused' Ashish Mishra to Appear Before Police

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the family members of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victim, Daljit Singh, at Banjaran Tanda village in Bahraich district on Thursday.
Photo: PTI
Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Mishra and the main accused in the Lakhimpur unrest, is expected to be questioned by the police at the crime branch office in Kheri district at 10 am on Friday, 8 October.
The police had pasted a notice outside the Union minister's home, summoning his son on Thursday, 7 October. An FIR under the charges of murder and rioting had been filed against Ashish on Monday, 4 October.
The UP police had also arrested two persons accused in the case. Two gun cartridges were recovered from them.
The move came as the Supreme Court asked the UP government about arrests made and action taken in the case. The Uttar Pradesh government is expected to file their status report on Friday.
On Thursday, the UP police had also constituted a nine-member monitoring committee to investigate the matter.
Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on Sunday, 3 October. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Mishra's son.
The UP government is expected to file the status report in the Lakhimpur Kheri case to the Supreme Court on Friday
The Maharashtra government has called for a statewide bandh on Monday, 11 October, to protest against the violence that ensued in Lakhimpur Kheri
Navjot Singh Sidhu threatens to go on hunger strike if the MoS' son is not arrested or refuses to cooperate in probe
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met the families of the victims on Thursday
A new version of an earlier video clip that showed an SUV purportedly ramming into protesting farmers from behind in Lakhimpur Kheri emerged on Thursday
Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he would go on a hunger strike if the Uttar Pradesh police do not arrest Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra till Friday or if he refuses to join the probe.
A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation has arrived at Lucknow airport and will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of farmers who lost their lives in the violence on Sunday, reports ANI.
"Government hasn't been listening to farmers and now farmers have been killed. We stand with farmers," SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wants Rs 2 crore and government jobs for the families of the victims killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, 3 October.
He also said on Thursday that internet services had been suspended in the area so that people do not share videos and the truth about the incident does not reach the rest of the country.
