29 Suicides in 2023: Support Our Coverage on What Plagues Coaching Hub Kota

On average, at least two students died by suicide in Kota every month in 2023.
Garima Sadhwani
India
Updated:

|

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

In 2023, at least 29 young Indians died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota – the infamous coaching factory that churns out doctors and engineers each year.

This is the highest number of student deaths in the last eight years in Kota, with so many students being pushed to take their lives.

On average, the city saw deaths of at least two students every month in 2023.

The number, at face value, may seem minuscule – but the problem is much deeper, and the number of students impacted is much bigger.

With our new special project  – 'Suicide Mat Karna Bas'  – The Quint is doing a dive deep into the underlying factors contributing to the alarming rate of student suicides. This involved investigating the role of coaching centers, parents, and society, in pushing students to the brink.

Telling these stories is challenging – it involves the investment of time and effort to earn the trust of students and do justice to their stories. Your support will empower us to tell more of these stories, keep parents and students better informed, and foster accountability.

Support our special project 'Suicide Mat Karna Bas' and help us bring to light these much-needed stories on mental health and academic stress.

Published: 04 Jan 2024,06:35 PM IST

