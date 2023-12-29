‘Want Justice for Families Like Ours’: Kin of Kota Student Who Died by Suicide

But his passing has not been easy for them. Kesar tells The Quint, "My daughter was very shaken by Bahadur’s death. She was affected for quite some time. Bheem also often cries remembering him."

As for Kesar, all she wants to do now is "just go wherever Bahadur has gone."

But, she has to go on with the daily chores of life for the sake of her other children, says she.

But what was Bahadur like? Ask his family and they just use three words to describe him. Sincere. Studious. Shy.

His mother says, "He was so shy that if he ever needed money from me or his mama (maternal uncle), he would hesitate and only ask indirectly."