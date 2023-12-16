'Students Who Need Help Never Reach Out': Inside Kota Police's 'Student Cell'

This is what Meena Verma, Head Constable, Kota Police, tells The Quint on Monday, 11 December. She is still reeling under this feeling of helplessness, of not knowing what more she could have done to save the minor's life.

Verma is part of the Kota Police’s initiative to help students in the infamous coaching factory. At least 29 students have lost their lives in Kota this year – the highest in at least eight years.

Instituted on 24 June this year, the ‘Student Cell’ is an eight-member team of the Kota Police, trying to put a check on the the number of suicides. The Quint brings to you an inside view of how the team works.