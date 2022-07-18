Kerala Lottery Win-Win (W-677): Result Declared for 18 July 2022, Details Here

The PDF file of the Kerala Win-Win (W-677) Lottery Result will be released on keralalotteries.com at 4 pm on Monday, 18 July 2022. The lottery participants of Win-Win (W-677) can check the winning numbers of the draw and other important details in the PDF file.

All the winners of the Kerala Win-Win (W-677) Lottery can claim the winning amount after they submit their Win-Win (W-677) lottery tickets within a period of one month (30 days), failing to do so may lead to the cancellation of their winning prizes.