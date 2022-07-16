Kerala Lottery 'Karunya KR-558' Result Out for Today, 16 July 2022: Details Here

Check the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 558 prize money for today, 16 July 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Saturday, 16 July 2022 for KR-558 on its official website (keralalotteries.com). People who have participated in the Kerala lottery Karunya KR-558 and are waiting for the results should therefore check the official website to get the winning numbers. All participants should know that the live result of KR-558 lottery will be available on the official website at 3 pm.
The participants of the KR-558 lottery for Saturday, 16 July 2022 should keep visiting the website, keralalotteries.com to check the winning amount and the winner list. The result of the KR-558 lottery for 16, July 2022 will be released on the website today in a PDF format at around 4 pm.
The prize money for Karunya KR 558 for Kerala Lottery for today has been announced. To claim the winning amount, the winners have to submit their 'Karunya KR-558' lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Department within a period of 30 days. People who want to know the prize money for 'Karunya KR-558' should check the list below.
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Go to the official website, keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Lottery Draw Results' section.
Under the 'Latest Lottery Draw Results' section, you will find the lottery draw number Karunya KR-558 on the top.
Click on the 'View' option and the a PDF file will be displayed on your screen containing all the details like Karunya KR-558 winners, Karunya KR-558 winning amount, ticket numbers of winners, and so on.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)