Kerala Lottery 'Karunya KR-558' Result Out for Today, 16 July 2022: Details Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Saturday, 16 July 2022 for KR-558 on its official website (keralalotteries.com). People who have participated in the Kerala lottery Karunya KR-558 and are waiting for the results should therefore check the official website to get the winning numbers. All participants should know that the live result of KR-558 lottery will be available on the official website at 3 pm.

