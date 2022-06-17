Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-281 Result Declared, Check Prize Money

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 17 June 2022. The ones who are participating in the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-281 today can view the result now on the website. It is to be noted that the Nirmal NR-281 lottery result has been declared at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the official website for all the participants to check the winning numbers.

Participants can check the Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-281 on Friday on the official website – keralalotteries.com. They can keep checking the website to know more about the weekly lotteries conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The weekly lotteries results are released at 3 pm everyday and the result PDF is available for download after 4:30 p.m.