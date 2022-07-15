Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 285 Result Declared, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Result: Know the prize amount of the Nirmal NR 285 lottery draw on 15 July 2022.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Nirmal NR 285 Lottery Result on Friday, 15 July 2022 on the website. Participants of the Nirmal NR 285 lottery draw should keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com – to know the winning numbers. The winners of the Kerala Lottery on Friday will be rewarded with a hefty prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, so the participants should be alert.
Participants of the Kerala Nirmal NR 285 Lottery on Friday, 15 July 2022 should carefully check the list of winning numbers on the website – keralalotteries.com. As per the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the Kerala Lottery Result has been declared at 3 pm for all the participants on the official website to check and download.
All the latest details and updates of the Kerala Lottery on Friday are available on the website – keralalotteries.com, so the participants can take a look at it.
The first prize money of the Nirmal NR 285 is Rs 70 lakh and the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize of the Nirmal NR 285 lottery draw is Rs one lakh.
More details on the prize money are available on the official website so the participants should go through them and stay informed with the latest updates.
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery on Friday, 15 July 2022 for the Nirmal NR 285 Lottery Result:
Go to the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Nirmal NR 285 Result link on the home page.
The result PDF will open, check the numbers mentioned in the list carefully.
Download the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 285 Result from the website.
