Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 452 Result Declared; Check Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 452 draw on Thursday, 29 December 2022, is formally declared at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad on Thursday can check the list of winning numbers on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts lottery draws so that winners can get massive prize money every day. Participants have to follow all the rules and regulations set by the department if they want to claim the prize money.

