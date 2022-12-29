Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 452 Result Declared; Check Prize

Know how to download Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 452 result on Thursday.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 452 draw on Thursday, 29 December 2022, is formally declared at 3 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad on Thursday can check the list of winning numbers on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts lottery draws so that winners can get massive prize money every day. Participants have to follow all the rules and regulations set by the department if they want to claim the prize money.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 452 draw on Thursday, can be downloaded only after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. First, the State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results of the lottery sambad so that participants can take a quick look at the list of winners. The PDF helps participants to check the winning numbers carefully.
If you are interested to check the lottery winners daily, you have to stay alert at 3 pm every day when the lives results are announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The Kerala lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 452 draw prize money details for Thursday, 29 December 2022, are stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 452 today:
Go to the official website of the lottery department.
Find the link that states Karunya Plus KN 452 lottery sambad result on the homepage of the site.
Click on the active result link to see the list of winning numbers.
The PDF will open for you the moment you click on the link.
Check the winning numbers on the PDF carefully to see if your lottery number is present.
You can download the PDF from the lottery department website.