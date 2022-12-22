Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 451 Declared; Check Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 451 on Thursday, 22 December 2022, is declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad on Thursday are requested to stay alert and download the result PDF on time. The live results of the weekly lotteries are released at 3 pm and the PDF is uploaded after 4 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Stay alert to know more about the lotteries.

