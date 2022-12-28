Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Fifty Fifty FF 30 to be Out; Know Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result for Fifty Fifty FF 30 draw will be declared today, Wednesday, 28 December 2022, at 3 PM. Participants can check the live results of the lottery Sambad on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries in which people win huge prize amounts. The department declares the live result first at 3 PM and then the PDF is out at 4 PM for those who want to download it for a proper view.

