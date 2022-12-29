Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Released Today; Details Here

The Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma morning result is declared on the website.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma morning result is released today, on Thursday, 29 December 2022, for all participants. The ones who are taking part in the lottery draw today should note that the result is released at 1 pm on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The website that participants should visit to check and download the result PDF is nagalandlotteries.com. It has all the latest updates that people should know about the morning lottery draws.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma morning result on Thursday, 29 December, is available in a PDF format on nagalandlotteries.com. You do not have to provide any details to download the lottery sambad result PDF. Anybody can go through the list of winning numbers on 29 December, by visiting the aforementioned website. Participants should be extremely alert on Thursday.
It is important to note that the Dear Padma morning draw results are released every Thursday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. Participants of the draw can download the PDF anytime they want and check the list of winners.
The Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning draw prize money details for Thursday, 29 December 2022, is stated here for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Padma morning result today, on Thursday, 29 December 2022:
Visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the link that states the 1 pm morning result on the homepage of the site.
The PDF will be automatically downloaded to your computer.
Go through the list of winning numbers for Thursday, 29 December, carefully.
You can take a printout of the lottery result PDF if you want to go through the winners properly.
