Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 345 Declared Today; Check First Prize

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 345 prize money for Tuesday is mentioned here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 345 draw is officially declared today, on Tuesday, 27 December, at 3 pm. To check the list of winning numbers on Tuesday, you have to visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates every detail on their official website so that it is easier for participants to stay updated. The lottery draws help participants take back home massive prizes.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 345 draw on Tuesday can be downloaded after 4 pm, once the complete list of winners is declared. You can download the PDF from the same website - keralalotteries.com. Make sure to download the lottery sambad PDF that is released today, if you are participating in the draw.
The live results of the weekly lotteries are formally released at 3 pm every day. To know the Kerala lottery sambad names and result details, you have to visit the official website.
The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 345 prize money details for today, Tuesday, 27 December, are stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 345 draw on Tuesday, 27 December 2022:
Go to the official website of the lottery department.
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 345 result link that is activated on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your screen.
Check the winning lottery ticket numbers on the PDF for Tuesday carefully.
You can save a copy of the result PDF on your device to check later.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)