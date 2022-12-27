Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 345 Declared Today; Check First Prize

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 345 draw is officially declared today, on Tuesday, 27 December, at 3 pm. To check the list of winning numbers on Tuesday, you have to visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates every detail on their official website so that it is easier for participants to stay updated. The lottery draws help participants take back home massive prizes.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 345 draw on Tuesday can be downloaded after 4 pm, once the complete list of winners is declared. You can download the PDF from the same website - keralalotteries.com. Make sure to download the lottery sambad PDF that is released today, if you are participating in the draw.