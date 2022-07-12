Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Result Declared, Latest Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: See who won the Sthree Sakthi SS 321 lottery draw on keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 321 on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. The participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 321 lottery on Tuesday are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know the winning numbers. The website of the Kerala State Lottery Department that the participants should visit is keralalotteries.com. It has all the latest details on the various weekly lotteries that are conducted once a day.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 321 on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 has been published at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. The complete result PDF will be available for download on the same website from 4 pm. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 321 lottery draw should stay updated with the rules and other important information.
The results of the weekly lotteries held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala are released on the website – keralalotteries.com daily at 3 pm, for the people who want to check the winning numbers.
Kerala Lottery Result: Prize Money for Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Lottery
The prize money of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Lottery on 12 July 2022 are listed below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
The winners can claim the prize money by following the procedure mentioned by the State Lottery Department of Kerala on the official website.
The names of the weekly lotteries are also stated on the website for people to know about them.
Kerala Lottery Today: Steps To Check Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Winning Numbers
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Lottery Result on Tuesday, 12 July 2022:
Go to keralalotteries.com
Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Result link that is activated on the homepage.
Check the winning numbers mentioned on the list carefully and verify with your ticket.
Download the Sthree Sakthi Result PDF from the website so that you can take a proper look at it.
If you are selected as a winner for the Kerala Lottery on Tuesday, contact the Kerala State Lottery Department to claim the prize money.
