Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Result at 3 PM, Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: See who won the Sthree Sakthi SS 321 lottery draw on keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Know the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 321 prize money for 12 July 2022.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 321 prize money for 12 July 2022.</p></div>

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will officially declare the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 321 on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. The participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 321 lottery on Tuesday are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know the winning numbers. The website of the Kerala State Lottery Department that the participants should visit is keralalotteries.com. It has all the latest details on the various weekly lotteries that are conducted once a day.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 321 on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 will be published at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. The complete result PDF will be available for download on the same website from 4 pm. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 321 lottery draw should stay updated with the rules and other important information.

The results of the weekly lotteries held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala are released on the website – keralalotteries.com daily at 3 pm, for the people who want to check the winning numbers.

Kerala Lottery Result: Prize Money for Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Lottery

The prize money of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Lottery on 12 July 2022 are listed below for our readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

The winners can claim the prize money by following the procedure mentioned by the State Lottery Department of Kerala on the official website.

The names of the weekly lotteries are also stated on the website for people to know about them.

Kerala Lottery Today: Steps To Check Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Winning Numbers

Here are the steps to check the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Lottery Result on Tuesday, 12 July 2022:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com

  • Click on the Sthree Sakthi SS 321 Result link that is activated on the homepage.

  • Check the winning numbers mentioned on the list carefully and verify with your ticket.

  • Download the Sthree Sakthi Result PDF from the website so that you can take a proper look at it.

If you are selected as a winner for the Kerala Lottery on Tuesday, contact the Kerala State Lottery Department to claim the prize money.
