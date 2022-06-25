Kerala Lottery Results Out: Check Karunya KR-555 Lottery Result, Prize Money
Check the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-555 on the official website, keralalotteries.com
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR-555 will be announced on Saturday, 25 June 2022, by the Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD). According to the KSLD, the live results for Karunya KR-555 will be out on the website (keralalotteries.com) at 3 pm on 25 June. The official result PDF, however, will be available for download only from 4 pm on the same day.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-555: Winning Prize
The winner of the Kerala lottery Karunya KR-555 will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh. Below are the complete details of the winning prizes:
First Prize Winner: Rs 80,00,000/-
Second Prize Winner: Rs 5,00,000/-
Third Prize Winner: Rs 1,00,000/-
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000/-
To claim the Kerala lottery Karunya KR-555 prize money, winners must submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery office. The lottery tickets should be in good shape and not damaged. Damaged tickets will not be accepted.
The winners of Kerala lottery Karunya KR-555 will receive the winning amount after a 40% deduction.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-555: How To Check the Result
Kerala lottery winners for Karunya KR-555 can check their results by following the below steps:
Go to the official website of Kerala State lotteries (keralalotteries.com).
On the homepage, look for the 'Results' link.
Once you find the 'Results' link, click on the link and you will be taken to the lottery results page 'Latest Lottery Draw Results'.
Under the 'Latest Lottery Draw Results' section, click on the link against 'Karunya KR-555', 25/06/2022. You will get the published results.
The Kerala lottery winners should not forget to check their winning numbers from the Kerala Government Gazette.
For claiming the Kerala lottery Karunya KR-555 winning amount, the winners have to surrender their winning tickets within 30 days. Also, the Kerala lottery winners have to submit their identity proofs, like Aadhaar, to claim the winning prize. However, winners of prize money less than Rs 5,000 can claim their winning prize from a local lottery shop also.
People who are interested in Kerala lotteries should keep checking the official website of Kerala State lotteries (keralalotteries.com) to stay updated.
