Kejriwal A Megalomaniac, Resorting to "Old Drama", Says BJP

Making light of his claims, Patra said Gujarat has been on the development path for decades under the BJP rule and will remain so.

It is "garvee Gujarat" (proud Gujarat) which won't run according to the diktat of Delhi's Tuglaq, Patra said and attacked Kejriwal for his earlier association with activist Medha Patkar, whose long opposition to Sardar Sarovar dam in the state has drawn strong criticism from the BJP.

He believes Patkar is his leader, the BJP spokesperson claimed.

He also took a dig at Kejriwal over his defence of Sisodia, noting that the AAP leader believes that "those who rise early and do not drink cannot be corrupt".

"We are surprised that he did not say that US president Joe Biden is also afraid of the AAP," Patra said in a swipe at Kejriwal.

It seems Kejriwal's certificate on honesty and dishonesty is more important than that of the judiciary, he added.