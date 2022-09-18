AAP's Raghav Chadha Tasked With Gujarat Elections After Success in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha is appointed as the party's co-incharge to handle the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Raghav Chadha, has been tasked with handling the party's election work in Gujarat. The AAP has appointed Chadha as the co-incharge of its campaigns ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
Known to be a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha has also been making frequent visits to Gujarat along with the Delhi chief minister and senior leader Manish Sisodia to help shape the AAP's trajectory in the poll-bound state.
According to an NDTV report, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal was looking to field a leader with a strong influence over the youth and someone who could lead the campaign.
Chadha was one of the key strategists for the party during the elections in Punjab, a state where the AAP won 92 out of 117 seats with an overwhelming majority.
Congratulatory messages and wishes for a better future poured in for Chadha, as he took over the new and more important role in the party. Dr Sandeep Pathak, the AAP incharge in Gujarat, welcomed his colleague in a Twitter post and asserted that the party would defeat the BJP in the Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, who has been touring Gujarat, has positioned the AAP as the main rival of the BJP, a position that has been occupied by the Congress for a long time.
In the previous Assembly elections in Gujarat, the BJP had won 99 seats, while the AAP had failed to secure even a single seat. However, party sources told The Quint that as per the internal surveys, the AAP was likely to win at least 80-90 seats this time.
