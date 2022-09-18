AAP's Raghav Chadha Tasked With Gujarat Elections After Success in Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Raghav Chadha, has been tasked with handling the party's election work in Gujarat. The AAP has appointed Chadha as the co-incharge of its campaigns ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Known to be a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha has also been making frequent visits to Gujarat along with the Delhi chief minister and senior leader Manish Sisodia to help shape the AAP's trajectory in the poll-bound state.