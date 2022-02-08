Karnataka HC Order on Hijab Row Today, Saffron-Clad Protest at Udupi College

Ruckus erupted at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi on Tuesday, 8 February, after a mob of male students donning saffron scarves and headgear protested against the wearing of hijab on campus.
Visuals from MGM College showed a large number of saffron-clad boys arriving at the gates of the college, where a group of girls had assembled in support of Muslim girls' right to wear hijab.
The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on the hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought the court's directions to the government and the education department to allow them to attend classes in hijab.
On Monday, students wearing hijab were allowed entry into the pre-university government college campus – which has been the hotspot of the dispute – but were seated in separate classrooms.
No lessons were given to these students, as per an NDTV report. They were allowed to enter the premises merely to prevent overcrowding at the gate, as per the college officials.
"All the concerned people (in the Udupi hijab row) should keep the peace & let children study. The matter will be presented in High Court today, let’s wait for it," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, ahead of the hearing.
"Wearing a hijab and shawl (saffron) both aren't allowed into college premises. The state government has already clarified that students should wear the uniform approved by college management. Everyone should follow it. All are equal and children of mother India," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.
"Students should think beyond religion. Uniform is symbol of equality. I suspect some vested interest behind these issues (Udupi row). I directed cops to inquire about it as to who is involved in instigating it," he added.
Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan on Monday raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, demanding the Union education minister's intervention in the matter.
"Girls are sitting outside classrooms and demanding their fundamental rights. The hijab is a part of their cultural and religious identity of these girls. It is like the mangalsutra for Hindus, crucifix for the Christians and turbans for the Sikhs," Prathapan said during Zero Hour.
