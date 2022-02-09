Karnataka Hijab Row | Tear Gas Shells Fired, Protesters Lathi-Charged
Tensions escalated in Karnataka on Tuesday, 8 February, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordering the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days as several students donning saffron scarves continued their protests against Muslim girls wearing hijab.
Meanwhile, in Davangere, students and protesters were lathi-charged on Tuesday and sprayed with tear gas as the law and order situation in the area deteriorated. Section 144 was also consequently imposed in the region.
Other districts in the state, such as Udupi, Hassan, Mandaya, Chitradurga, and Hubbali also reportedly saw protests and confrontations between those sporting saffron scarves and other students over the dress code.
In Bagalkote as well, protesters were lathi-charged as protests turned violent, and 18 students were detained in Raichur amidst the demonstrations.
Visuals of hooliganism emerged online as a mob of protesters chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' outside a classroom, banged on the door, and proceeded to barge into the room.
The visual captures the mob forcefully entering the room in the presence of a teacher, while a class is underway.
The tensions have been on the rise since December, when the Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi barred six Muslim girls from entering the class in their hijabs.
