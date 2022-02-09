Karnataka Hijab Row | Tear Gas Shells Fired, Protesters Lathi-Charged

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Tensions escalated in Karnataka on Tuesday, 8 February, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordering the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days as several students donning saffron scarves continued their protests against Muslim girls wearing hijab.

Meanwhile, in Davangere, students and protesters were lathi-charged on Tuesday and sprayed with tear gas as the law and order situation in the area deteriorated. Section 144 was also consequently imposed in the region.