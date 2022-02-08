Hijab Row: Saffron Flag Hoisted in Karnataka College, Section 144 Imposed

Tension prevailed in the Government First Grade College, Bapuji Nagar, in Karnataka's Shivamogga after a saffron flag was hoisted in its premises on Tuesday, 8 February.
(Image: Video screengrabs, altered by The Quint)
Tension prevailed in the Government First Grade College, Bapuji Nagar, in Karnataka's Shivamogga after a saffron flag was hoisted in its premises on Tuesday, 8 February. This comes as protests erupts in the state of Karnataka against the wearing of Hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutions.
The flag was hoisted by a student who was among a group of saffron-clad protestors, demonstrating against the wearing of hijab.
Visuals of the incident show a student climbing the flag pole at the college campus and hoisting a saffron flag, as a group of students, wearing saffron scarfs cheer him.
This triggered violence in the campus, involving stone pelting and consequent lathi charge. The police was subsequently deployed as tension prevailed.
Some reports claim that the saffron flag was hoisted in place of the national flag – although The Quint has not been able to verify the same.
Meanwhile, as tensions escalated in education institutions of the state, several donning saffron scarves continued to protest in many parts of the state.
In Davangere, students and protestors were lathicharged, and sprayed with tear gas. Section 144 was consequently imposed in the region.
Other districts such as Bagalkote, Udupi, Hassan, Mandaya, Chitradurga, and Hubbali also reportedly saw protests.
In Raichur, 18 students were detained amidst demonstrations.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days in the state, amid the ongoing tensions.
