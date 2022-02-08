Hijab Row: Saffron Flag Hoisted in Karnataka College, Section 144 Imposed

Tension prevailed in the Government First Grade College, Bapuji Nagar, in Karnataka's Shivamogga after a saffron flag was hoisted in its premises on Tuesday, 8 February. This comes as protests erupts in the state of Karnataka against the wearing of Hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutions.

The flag was hoisted by a student who was among a group of saffron-clad protestors, demonstrating against the wearing of hijab.