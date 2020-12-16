Kamal Haasan’s Take on Alliances With Rajinikanth And Owaisi in TN

South Indian superstar and now chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan, has expressed no qualms in joining hands with his contemporary Rajinikanth for the upcoming 2021 elections, if it benefits his state of Tamil Nadu.

Haasan spoke to news agency ANI about a potential alliance and said, “If our ideologies match and if it helps the people of Tamil Nadu, we will shed our ego(s) and co-operate”.

The actor and politician further added, “He (Rajinikanth) is the one who has to decide about the alliance. After that, we will both sit down and further discuss on it.” Both the actors have a huge cult following across the country.