Kamal Haasan Promises Salary to Homemakers, Computer in Every Home

Makkal Needhi Maiam, led by its founder Kamal Haasan, has begun its electoral campaign across Tamil Nadu and as part of its poll promises, has already released a seven point governance and economic agenda.

Kamal Haasan, who was campaigning in Kancheepuram district on Monday, 21 December, released the note which is aimed at 'reimagining Tamil Nadu' ahead of the Assembly elections next year. Amongst the promises made by MNM, is a salary for homemakers whose work is unrecognised, world class infrastructure and logistics facilities for agriculturalists and a ban on physical files in government offices.