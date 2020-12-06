Cong, AAP & Other Oppn Parties Support Farmers’ Bharat Bandh Call

Several political parties such Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and various transport unions have extended their support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ scheduled on Tuesday, 8 December, which is a call made by farmers protesting the contentious farm laws.

On Sunday, Congress party’s spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the party has decided to support the call, adding that they will be demonstrating at their party offices.

“It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi’s support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful,” Khera was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had tweeted, “Pick your pen, apologise to ''anndata'' and annul the black laws immediately.”