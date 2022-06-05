Sandeep Singh Murder: Punjab Police Arrests 5 More in Shooting of Kabaddi Player

The Punjab Police on Sunday, 5 June, arrested five more people in connection with the murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, taking the total arrest number to nine.

Harvinder Singh alias Fauji, Vikas Malhe, and three others have been apprehended. The three others are Sachin Dhaulia of Rajasthan's Alwar, Manjot Kaur from Sangrur, and Yadwinder Singh of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, reported The Tribune.