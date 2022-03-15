Kabaddi Player Shot Dead in Punjab During Tournament

An international-level kabaddi player, Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, was shot dead on Monday, 14 March, while he was at a kabaddi tournament in Malian village near Punjab's Jalandhar, police said, reported NDTV.

The 40-year-old was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors there declared him brought dead.

A video of the murder has gone viral on social media.