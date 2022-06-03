Lawrence Bishnoi Says Goldy Brar, Other Gang Members Killed Moose Wala: Police

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed that members of his gang, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, devised a conspiracy and murdered Sidhu Moose Wala, police officials said on Friday, 3 June.
“He has revealed that Goldy Brar was one of the gang members who conspired and executed the killing of Moose Wala but has not yet disclosed the names of other associates who were the real conspirators and executioners of the killing,” the official was quoted as saying.
On 29 May, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.
Hours later, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."
As per the the officials, Bishnoi also claimed that Moose Wala was associated with the murder Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, also known as Vicky Middukhera in August last year, leading to a “rivalry” between him and the Punjabi singer.
"Bishnoi has not disclosed the exact motive behind executing the killing and has been uncooperative about revealing other details about the murder," the official added.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell took custody of Bishnoi in connection to a different case, under the Arms Act, a day after he was questioned by the police inside Tihar jail over Moose Wala's death.
Bishnoi has been accused of crimes under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to attempt to murder, robbery, assault, and trespassing, among others.
Officials also said that after questioning, Bishnoi was later remanded in three days of police custody by the Patiala high court, for questioning in connection with a case where three criminals were arrested for a brief encounter with the Special Cell’s unit in May.
They added that the arrested criminals had disclosed that the weapons recovered from them were supplied by Bishnoi.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)