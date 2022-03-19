Four Held For Killing International Kabaddi Player Sandeep Singh in Punjab

Less than a week after an international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh, was shot dead, Punjab Police on Saturday, 19 March, claimed to have solved the high-profile murder case with the arrest of four accused and identified three conspirators settled in Canada and Malaysia.

Prominent Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh, alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia, was shot dead by five assailants at a kabaddi match in Mallian village in Jalandhar district on 14 March.

Those arrested have been identified as Fateh Singh of Sangrur, Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram, Amit Dagar of Maheshpur Palvan village in Haryana and Simranjeet Singh of Madhopur Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.