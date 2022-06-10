Prophet Remarks: Police Lathicharge Protesting Mob in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Police resort to lathicharge on protesters in Ranchi on Friday, 10 June.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
The police resorted to lathicharge and fired shots in the air in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Friday, 10 June, to disperse a mob near the Hanuman temple on the main road of the city, after protests broke out to demand the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The mob had taken to the the streets after Friday prayers, pelting stones and sloganeering. Some police personnel were also injured amid the protests.
He also said that several people with injuries had been shifted to a hospital.
"A policeman also suffered a bullet injury and is being treated at RIMS Ranchi," the official added.
Reportedly, 12 people have been admitted at the RIMS hospital, including a police officer, and eight have been admitted in the Anjuman hospital.
Several shops and establishments also brought down their shutters to protest against Sharma's remarks.
"More than 1,100 shops in the market were shut since morning in protest against remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. We demand their immediate arrest,” New Daily Market Traders Welfare Association president Haji Md Hasim was reported as saying by news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in parts of the city.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
