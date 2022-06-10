BJP Office in Kolkata Set Ablaze During Protests Over Remarks on Prophet

The BJP party office was set ablaze in Howrah's Panchla in West Bengal
(Photo: Twitter/Amit_Thakur_BJP)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office was set ablaze in Howrah's Panchla in West Bengal on Friday, 10 June, during protests over remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders, including by former spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Tweeting out a video of the charred office, BJP National Executive Committee member Dr Anirban Ganguly said, "Since they listen to her and unfailingly vote for her, West Bengal Chief Minister and Home-Police Minister should be able to identify and arrest these rioters/pelters who vandalised and set fire to the BJP office in Howrah rural dist this afternoon."
BJP karyakarta Amit Thakur also took to twitter and said: "The Bhartiya Janata Party office is a place of worship for us, today thousand of mad fundamentalist have came and set fire to that place of worship."
People also gathered in the Park Circus area and Howrah district of West Bengal to protest.
Samik Bhattacharya, chief spokesperson of the Bengal BJP, addressing a press conference, said, "To protest peacefully is their right, but today the way in which 800 people, with boys as young as 12 holding rods."
"Shops were demolished and set ablaze, the BJP office was demolished, the car and the bikes in front of it were set ablaze. Despite all of this, the police did not reach the scene on time," Bhattacharya added.
Visuals emerging from the state showed fire tenders dousing police vehicles and booths that were set on fire by protestors in Howrah.
WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought an update on the "worsening law and order situation" in the state from the chief secretary of the state by 10 pm on Friday.