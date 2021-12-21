Power Returns to J&K: PDD Dept Staff Call Off Strike as Govt Accepts Demands

Speaking to The Quint, the protesting employees said they demanded reversal of government decision to privatise assets, regularisation of daily wage employees, and the release of pending salaries. They were also against the merger of the J&K Power Development Department (JKPDD) into the Power Grid Corporation of India.

Munshi Majid Ali, convenor of power employees and engineers coordination committee Kashmir told The Quint that they had presented a four-point formula to the J&K administration.

“We were not against the government's privatisation move directly but it should guarantee our service benefits. We have been asking govt to issue a white paper on non-fulfilment of the recommendations of the unbundling report and the failure to create the positions as mandated by the committee at gazetted and non-gazetted levels, regularisation of permanent daily wagers, temporary daily wagers, departmental promotion committee of non-gazetted staff, and regularisation of all PDD engineers,” demanded Ali, who is working as an assistant engineer.

The protesting employees are also demanding delinking their salary from grant-in-aid to routine budget through treasuries including shelving a proposed joint venture between the J&K Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL) and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).