J&K Power Dept Employees' Strike: Govt Calls Upon Army Amid Outages, Blackouts

Large parts of Jammu and Kashmir plunged into darkness on Sunday, 19 December as thousands of power department employees resumed their indefinite strike against the government's move to privatise assets.
As reports of power outages poured in during a severe winter, Dr Raghav Langer, Jammu's Divisional Commissioner penned a letter to the Ministry of Defence and sought help from army personnel to "man critical electricity stations and water supply sources."
Over 20,000 employees and engineers of J&K's Power Development Department (PDD) began their strike against privatisation of 'grid stations' and payment lags on Saturday.
After the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the J&K state, the J&K Power Development Department (JKPDD) was divided into the PTCL and PTDL.
General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) Sachin Tickoo stated, “It's a systematic transfer of assets which we are opposing," NDTV reported.
On the beginning of the strike, Senior leader of Electrical Employees Union, Jasbir Singh had stated:
Saying that they were given false assurance of timely release of wages, promotions, and regularisation of daily wagers, he added, "They are trying to privatise our grid stations. They converted it into a corporation from the department. Then they did not fulfill the promises made to us. Now, is it possible for us to believe that they won’t sell the grid stations?", Greater Kashmir reported.
(With inputs from NDTV and Greater Kashmir.)
