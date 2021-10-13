Top JeM Terrorist Commander Sham Sofi Killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The top commander of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Sham Sofi, was killed in an encounter in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 13 October, Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of police in Kashmir, said, as per PTI.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of Awantipora, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the official said.

The militants fired at the security personnel, after which an encounter broke out, in which one militant was killed. Kumar said the slain terrorist was later identified as Sham Sofi, a top JeM commander.