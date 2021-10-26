‘I Saw Migrants Fleeing Kashmir Flock Jammu Railway Station Helplessly'

October has seen several targeted killings of minorities and non-kashmiris in the valley. This has again led to an environment of fear and panic amongst the migrant labourers working in Kashmir.

Thousands of migrants fleeing the valley have flocked the Jammu Railway Station to catch trains back to their homes.

When I went to the Railway station, I couldn’t believe my eyes. Thousands of migrant labourers had filled the ground around the railway station and they were just waiting to board trains to their homes. The scenes are also scary because COVID protocols are nowhere to be followed as experts have already warned of another outbreak.