Several Indigo Flights Delayed Over Crew Shortage, DGCA Seeks Explanation

IndiGo airline's operations were impacted nationwide, and several of its flights experienced delays as a result of crew member shortage.
The airline has been summoned for an explanation by the aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), regarding the massive delays.
"Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide," a DGCA official told ANI.
The same reason was behind the delay of more than 50 percent of flights on 2 July, the Economic Times reported.
The airline had earlier received backlash for denying boarding to a child with disability at Ranchi airport on 7 May. The DGCA had fined the airlines of Rs 5 Lakh and in its report said that the handling of the child by IndiGo ground staff was deficient.
The CEO of the airlines, Ronojoy Dutta, had stated that IndiGo will enhance the training of its staff in terms of sensitivity.
Last month, actor Pooja Hegde also expressed displeasure over the behaviour of a member of the airline staff. "Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason," the actor had written in her tweet.
