'Will Enhance the Training of Staff in Terms of Sensitivity': IndiGo CEO

IndiGo will conduct an internal case study on how to better serve passengers with disabilities, especially when they are feeling distressed, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.

The aviation regulator DGCA had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the airline for denying boarding to a child with disability at Ranchi airport on 7 May. IndiGo had on 9 May said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic.