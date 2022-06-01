'Will Enhance the Training of Staff in Terms of Sensitivity': IndiGo CEO

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta says airline will conduct an internal study to enhance the training of staff in terms of sensitivity.
IndiGo will conduct an internal case study on how to better serve passengers with disabilities, especially when they are feeling distressed, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.
The aviation regulator DGCA had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the airline for denying boarding to a child with disability at Ranchi airport on 7 May. IndiGo had on 9 May said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic.
“Some people are asking me this question — are you going to appeal? Of course not,” he said.
The official said the airline will take note of the DGCA findings and implement each one of them. “So, they have said a few things. They have said that in a situation like this, call the airport doctor. And yes, we have put that in our SOPs (standard operating procedures) that whenever a situation like this arises, always consult the airport doctor,” he mentioned.
The DGCA has said that IndiGo should try and enhance the training of staff in terms of sensitivity, he said.
“I think what the DGCA has said is that you should try and calm the passenger down,” Dutta noted.
The IndiGo CEO said the airline needs to ask itself in situations like this that what can it do about calming the distressed passenger. “So, we are doing our own internal case study,” he added.
He said the airline has about 100 of the aforementioned coaches who do this kind of special training of cabin crew members and ground staff.
The regulator had on last Saturday said that the handling of the child by the IndiGo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation. A more compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves, calmed the child and obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in the passengers being denied boarding, it had mentioned.
The regulator had said that in order to avoid such situations in the future, it would revisit its own regulations, making it mandatory for airlines to take the airport doctor’s written opinion on the health of a passenger before making a decision to deny boarding.
The regulator had said that special situations deserve extraordinary responses, but the airline’s staff failed to rise up to the occasion, and in the process, committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (regulations).
In view of this, the competent authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the airline under the provisions of the relevant aircraft rules, it had informed.
