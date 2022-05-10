'IndiGo Can't Even Apologize Properly': Shiv Sena MP, Twitter Users Slam Airline

A child with disability was reportedly mistreated by IndiGo airlines on Saturday, 7 May, with the staff disallowing the child and his parents to board the plane, allegedly stating that the child was a threat to other passengers' safety.

The incident, witnessed by many, has led to outrage on social media, with netizens seeking action against the airline for alleged "discrimination."

Meanwhile, the airline has issued a statement, saying, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail."

The matter came to light after Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger, wrote about the incident in an elaborate Facebook post, describing the family's ordeal. The post shared on 7 May has over 800 shares.