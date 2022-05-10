'IndiGo Can't Even Apologize Properly': Shiv Sena MP, Twitter Users Slam Airline

Photo posted by Manisha Gupta
Reacting to IndiGo's statement of "regret" over the incident in which the airline had barred flight entry to a child with disability, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday, 9 May, tweeted, "That last line (of statement) is like a slap on the face not an apology. Expected better from Indigo."
The airline came under severe criticism on Monday, after it came to light that it had, on 7 May, barred a child with disability from boarding a flight. Following outrage over the incident, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta issued a statement offering "sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience."
Further, the CEO said, "As a small token of appreciation, IndiGo would like to offer electric wheelchair for child barred from boarding flight."
Several other Twitter users have since taken to the microblogging platform to condemn the incident and the airline's offer.
"I was at the Ranchi airport when this happened. @IndiGo6E should be penalized for this by the Government, and a discrimination-lawsuit should be filed immediately," wrote a user named Aditya Mani Jha on Twitter.
Reacting to Indigo's statement, he wrote, "Can you spot the apology here? I can't, and moreover, Indigo is basically saying that given the same circumstances, they would do the same thing all over again. No airlines would dare do this in America, where they would have been sued off the face of the earth, basically."
"Shame on you #Indigo #aviation," wrote another user.
A child with disability was reportedly mistreated by IndiGo airlines on Saturday, 7 May, with the staff disallowing the child and his parents to board the plane, allegedly stating that the child was a threat to other passengers' safety.
The incident, witnessed by many, has led to outrage on social media, with netizens seeking action against the airline for alleged "discrimination."
Meanwhile, the airline has issued a statement, saying, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail."
The matter came to light after Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger, wrote about the incident in an elaborate Facebook post, describing the family's ordeal. The post shared on 7 May has over 800 shares.
